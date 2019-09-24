Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Price Rose While Mairs & Power Lifted Stake by $481,827; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Trimmed by $328,244 Its Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 6,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 685,815 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.60 million, up from 678,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.7. About 638,525 shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sands Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,274 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 1.17% or 17,832 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited reported 20,075 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 2.12M shares. Architects Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,273 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 6,058 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs Inc invested 5.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fincl Bank stated it has 225,576 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Caprock, Idaho-based fund reported 118,538 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.52% or 10,788 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 86,283 are owned by F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Steadfast Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 11,340 shares to 120,899 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 49,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,701 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank And Tru Co owns 4,840 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,197 shares. Us National Bank De reported 50,592 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,146 shares. Ariel Invs accumulated 430,194 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 10,969 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 8,300 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability reported 800,587 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 18,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 863,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atlanta Capital Management Comm L L C reported 0.12% stake. Blackrock invested in 5.03 million shares. Yorktown Rech reported 4,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 258,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.