Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Lowered Holding; Wellington Management Group Llp Stake in Mohawk Inds (MHK) Has Boosted by $838,047

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 78,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 164,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41M, down from 243,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 402,171 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 36,154 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, up from 30,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 811,095 shares traded or 7.49% up from the average. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 15.94 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

