Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $3.97 Million; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $862,869 as Market Value Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 595,103 shares traded or 30.52% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $142.26. About 875,435 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 04/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $131 FROM $96; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics: Judgement Day Cometh – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sarepta up 4% premarket on gene therapy update – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta up 2% premarket as MS boosts target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SRPT June 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares to 235,329 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 21,377 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 105,022 shares. Peddock Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns LP holds 55,791 shares. Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cornerstone has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 2,165 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 42,468 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0% or 36 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 6.19M shares. 195,407 were accumulated by Pinnacle. Farallon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 650,000 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 334,500 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 27,000 shares to 90,989 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,100 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advisors has invested 0.17% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Boston Advsrs Ltd Com owns 60,688 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 3,016 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 16,269 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Lpl Fincl Llc holds 13,004 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 200 shares. Farmers Merchants Incorporated has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fifth Third Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 579 shares. Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 4,608 shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 4,700 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).