Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed Position by $1.38 Million as Shares Declined

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 153,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 7,441 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 161,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 861,146 shares traded or 59.91% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 56.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 729,992 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 103,316 shares to 370,202 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 46,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 44,359 shares. 267,055 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.05% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 4,159 shares. Chem National Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 138,680 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Liability Co. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 137,033 shares. Cleararc accumulated 2,904 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 247 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 16,246 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 7,750 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,203 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21 shares. Argent Trust invested in 0.06% or 3,297 shares. Da Davidson Company holds 0.09% or 32,245 shares in its portfolio.

More important recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Emerson Electric Gives an Ominous Outlook for the Industrial Sector – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 7.58% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.11 per share. ROK’s profit will be $220.84 million for 19.59 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 4,700 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 16,101 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.99 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc stated it has 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 137,824 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 408,268 shares. 5,400 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 44,760 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Prudential Fin holds 58,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stanley owns 14,362 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 121,300 shares to 124,268 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 70,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).