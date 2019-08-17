Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Position Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc; Antero Res (AR) Holding Maintained by Poplar Forest Capital Llc

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.77. About 575,007 shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 6.01 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 953,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 16,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 82,607 shares. France-based Fund has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 138,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 22,769 shares. Fpr Prns Lc reported 19.86 million shares. Schroder Investment Grp reported 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 247,120 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.02% stake. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Llc holds 479,833 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 2,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,470 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 198,243 shares. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 13,408 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $61.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 74,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).