Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Position Has Raised by Rk Capital Management Llc; Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lifted Holding in Encore Cap Group (ECPG) by $857,250 as Market Valuation Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 350,189 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC)

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 31,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 549,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, up from 517,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 213,872 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/04/2018 – Ascent Capital Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 4,350 shares. 1.99 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 61,100 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 220,290 shares. 20,540 were accumulated by Cornercap Counsel Inc. Natixis invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 242,876 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 302,251 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 505,900 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 628,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 40,020 shares. 417,486 are owned by Bernzott Cap. Envestnet Asset Management holds 63,616 shares. Northern Corporation reported 868,666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc holds 45,657 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 90,000 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 334,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,471 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 8,798 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 9,621 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 135,728 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leuthold Ltd Company stated it has 10,118 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Blackrock Inc holds 3.83M shares. Advisors Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 25 shares. 800 are owned by Numerixs Invest. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 17,913 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 285 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Laurion LP holds 131,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).