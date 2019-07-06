Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holder Sei Investments Company Upped Its Position by $544,374; Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 183,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 5.49M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 22/03/2018 – lrving Oil, Shell, Enbridge, Energy Safety Canada and BP Set to Share Their OpEx Journeys at IQPC’s Conference on Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Re; 16/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP Whiting Indiana refinery production at full capacity; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Paid $1.6B in 1Q Relating to 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill; 16/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 550P; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RESOLUTION ON BUYBACKS; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING PACT ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 10,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,722 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 144,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 191,411 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP-Shell’s Atlantic LNG close to restarting after unplanned outage – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BP plc (BP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BP raises Saudi oil reserves 12% in first big change in 30 years – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total produces first gas from North Sea’s Culzean field – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4,050 shares to 28,460 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,814 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation stated it has 970 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 1.04% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.15% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 20,540 shares. 11,407 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Capital Research Global Invsts reported 200,900 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 18,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs invested in 906 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 19,090 shares in its portfolio. 9,773 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd Llc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 13,004 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.75% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Generac: Multiple Drivers, But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Generac Holdings (GNRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Generac Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GNRC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Holdings: Investors Should Be Cautiously Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 19, 2016.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12,644 shares to 19,122 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 13,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,038 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).