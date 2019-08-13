Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holder Rk Capital Management Increased Stake; Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) Position Has Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 625,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 10.14M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, up from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gold Standard Ventures Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9271. About 660,588 shares traded or 101.74% up from the average. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) has declined 42.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GSV News: 10/05/2018 JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 47.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, up from 165,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 246,381 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Aug 13, 2019 – The Top 5 Buys of Chuck Royce’s Firm – GuruFocus.com” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Announces Acquisition of Neurio Technology Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Preparedness Concerns Drive Enticing 10-year Warranty Offer From Generac – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Hbk Investments LP has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 77,375 were reported by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.33% or 606,455 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 13,753 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ariel Lc has invested 0.21% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Mairs & Power accumulated 0.42% or 678,832 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 113,100 shares. Mai Capital Management accumulated 14,075 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carroll Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.04% or 302,251 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Olstein Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 142,000 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 46,834 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 237,916 shares to 119,700 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,989 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.