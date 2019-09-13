Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Holder Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Shares Rose; Integre Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $912,184

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 30,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 47,315 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 77,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 324,523 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.91. About 892,771 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 25,480 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg invested in 0.01% or 3,399 shares. Yhb Advsrs reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 222,623 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 5.51 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 5,638 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 21,723 shares. Jensen Inv Management Inc reported 7,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 8,575 shares. 2,695 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 129,312 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 388,749 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 49,453 shares.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.99M for 28.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $82.76 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.