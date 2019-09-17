Generac Hldgs Com (GNRC) Market Valuation Rose While Boston Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Valuation Declined While Francisco Partners Management LP Has Boosted by $451,604 Its Stake

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (GNRC) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 15,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 45,195 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 60,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 186,000 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC)

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 72,713 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 08/03/2018 GAIN CAPITAL 4Q NET REV. $69.7M, EST. $72.8M; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Cap Expands Cryptocurrency Offering With Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 30/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N – TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T FOR $100 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SEES ESMA’S NEW RULES PLACING UNDER 5% OF ’18 REV AT RISK; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN Capital for $100M

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/10/2019: GCAP,HLNE,STC,MTG – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 282,308 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 516,086 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2.09 million shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 129,628 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc invested in 17,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 46,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Parametric Port Associate Limited Company reported 85,061 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 33,232 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 46,648 shares. 1.28 million are held by Vanguard Grp. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 305,746 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 308,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 30,970 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,772 shares to 36,215 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bruker Corp Com (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 13,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ultr Sh Trm Bd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Ltd Liability holds 27,684 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 7,331 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Loomis Sayles And LP holds 888,753 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.04% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 6,500 shares. Oxbow Llc stated it has 3,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 19,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Co Inc reported 4,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 56,773 shares. 123,054 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Brinker invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Ancora Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Us Financial Bank De owns 50,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 421,699 shares.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46 million for 15.91 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.