Generac (GNRC) Valuation Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $4.13 Million; Fine Capital Partners LP Stake in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Increased by $8.67 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 537,547 shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 68,408 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America to Present at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Expands Sales Team – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 44,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Sg Cap Management Ltd reported 507,311 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 1.91M shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.16% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 481,251 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 16,599 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,700 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Comerica Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Teton Advsr reported 24,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 55,961 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.36% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 175,000 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 207,431 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 41,850 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) by 14,600 shares to 833,301 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,600 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 5,400 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 328 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.37% or 33,409 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested 0.24% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bernzott Advisors holds 2.59% or 417,486 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 319,085 are owned by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 121,016 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pramac Acquires a Majority Interest in Captiva Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.