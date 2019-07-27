Generac (GNRC) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $4.13 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Raised Its Position by $4.19 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 253,310 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,765 shares to 894,819 shares, valued at $41.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) by 253,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Co has 26,994 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 63,713 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 31,558 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 678,832 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 46,605 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 7,530 shares. 328 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company. Fairfield Bush Communication has 0.3% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 243,200 were accumulated by Rk Cap Llc. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Sei Invests owns 154,722 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Lpl Fin Limited Co reported 13,004 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 0.09% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28M for 17.01 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

