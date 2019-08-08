Generac (GNRC) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Position by $4.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; Store Capital (STOR) Holding Has Upped by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 254,830 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 143.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 268,574 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares to 77,708 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World invested in 0% or 18,124 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn accumulated 33,409 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 33 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,900 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp reported 0.12% stake. Stanley owns 14,362 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 9,201 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Pnc Financial Group owns 58,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Capwealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 21,331 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 121,016 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 3,000 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).