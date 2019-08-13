Gendell Jeffrey L Upped Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $7.74 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Increased Holding

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 192,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 931,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22 million, up from 738,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 9.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 23/05/2018 – BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 98,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 243,132 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, up from 145,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 752,373 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Capacity Up 3.6%; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Names Josh Earnest Chief Communications Officer; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) is Entering into a New Trucking Partnership and Changes Time for Annual Earnings Call; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,250 shares to 17,815 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 134,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,830 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 225,832 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc.

