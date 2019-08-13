Gendell Jeffrey L Trimmed Its Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) by $401,718 as Market Valuation Rose; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Cut Stake by $13.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 3,036 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 16.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 739,194 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.78 million for 10.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts holds 101,701 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 3,259 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Invest Lc stated it has 4,299 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 58,736 shares. Advent Ma holds 0.72% or 412,519 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.07% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.39% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested in 183,271 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Inv has 47,098 shares. Psagot Investment House, Israel-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Principal Fincl invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 715,204 are owned by Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

