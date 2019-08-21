Gendell Jeffrey L Trimmed Its Position in Whirlpool (WHR) by $396,000; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Valuation Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Raised Holding

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 2.91M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 639,897 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 29/03/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation CEO commits to the Catalyst® CEO Champions For Change Pledge; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 20,000 shares to 54,145 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 304,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04 million for 9.00 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Investment Prns LP has 0.09% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 30,743 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Madison Inv Hldg reported 13,300 shares stake. Moreover, Convergence Investment Partners Lc has 0.26% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 8,873 shares. Huntington National Bank accumulated 0.02% or 6,967 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Ims owns 0.41% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,732 shares. 43,580 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Landscape Cap Ltd Company invested in 12,849 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 2,436 were reported by First Allied Advisory Ser. Savant Limited Company invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 29,625 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 18,324 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,414 were accumulated by Secor Capital L P. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 37 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 49,215 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0% or 5,679 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru Inc has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Parametric Associates Lc reported 759,415 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Co has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,601 shares. Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 12,538 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,002 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 12,260 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or holds 0.31% or 92,016 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 2,069 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 25,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 10.75M shares. Lpl Fin Limited Com owns 10,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Management Group has invested 0.03% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.