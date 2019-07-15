Gendell Jeffrey L Trimmed Its Owens Corning New (OC) Position as Stock Value Declined; As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Declined, Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 827,305 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 690 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.42% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fairpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.35M shares or 2.12% of the stock. 14,785 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc stated it has 470,789 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 350 are held by Optimum. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 42,823 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Strs Ohio owns 1,360 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 36,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr Inc owns 9,042 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Llc holds 163,575 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Sarasin & Partners Llp owns 81,712 shares. 7,025 are owned by Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94M for 12.13 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 133,576 shares to 429,402 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV).

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Owens Corning (OC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Korean Air Announces Intent to Acquire 30 787 Dreamliners – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 are owned by Motco. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Rech And Mngmt has 2,695 shares. Castleark Ltd Company owns 84,027 shares. 7,210 are owned by Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bollard Ltd holds 2.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 172,857 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh holds 2.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,030 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 11,486 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Services invested in 0.12% or 545 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 5,440 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Florida-based St Johns Management Communications Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manchester Limited Co invested in 4,933 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 18,540 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 4,700 shares stake. Smith Moore And invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.