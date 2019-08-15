Gendell Jeffrey L Stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) Lifted by $372,033; Farmers & Merchants Investments Holding in Yum! Brands (YUM) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 41,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The institutional investor held 296,082 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 254,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 30,993 shares traded or 185.39% up from the average. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY CUSTOMER ODIS : STRONG SERVICE DELIVERY EARNING A NET OUTPERFORMANCE PAYMENT OF £80 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Severn out of 10; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY EFFICIENCIES: FORECAST AMP6 TOTEX EFFICIENCIES 3 INCREASED FROM £770 MLN TO £870 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plant after water supply disruption – Severn Trent; 05/03/2018 JAGUAR LAND ROVER HAVE AGREED TO HALT PRODUCTION AT PLANT IN BRITAIN AFTER WATER SUPPLY DISRUPTION – SEVERN TRENT WATER SAYS; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP UNDERLYING PBIT OF £541 MLN, UP £21 MLN; 11/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC SVT.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Severn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVBI); 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies critics with £197m payout; 23/04/2018 – SEVERN BANCORP INC SVBI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.15

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 70.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 12,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 1.37M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 1.14% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 163,670 shares. Blackrock reported 0.1% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). First Bancshares Of Omaha has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 81,638 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Co reported 2.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Virtu Ltd has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Meeder Asset stated it has 43,743 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 85,922 shares. 531,082 were reported by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 136 shares. Plancorp Limited owns 4,408 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Financial Pro accumulated 140 shares. 1,070 were accumulated by City.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares to 14,844 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,772 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 17,466 shares to 195,567 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 21,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).