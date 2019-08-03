Gendell Jeffrey L Lowered Position in Owens Corning New (OC) by $1.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Keycorp (KEY) Shareholder Connable Office Upped Its Stake by $1.52 Million as Valuation Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 514,844 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34′ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 8.25M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares to 14,875 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,288 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 11,722 shares. Miles Capital holds 16,963 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated reported 39,084 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 179,136 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Comm owns 10,100 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Inc has invested 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 5,279 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership owns 40,685 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 1.20M were reported by Victory Capital Mngmt. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 17,165 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 325,000 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 20,000 shares to 54,145 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (Call) by 825,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.