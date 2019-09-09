Gendell Jeffrey L Lifted Position in Citigroup (C); Enterprise Financial Services Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $397,670 as Shares Were Volatile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 186.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 523,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58 million, up from 182,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 10.26 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Lc holds 0.25% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.05% or 13,351 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Citigroup Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Atria reported 4,781 shares. Moreover, Fincl Corp has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 28 are owned by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Estabrook Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 40 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Finance Ma has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Republic Investment Management Inc owns 3,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 200 shares. Champlain Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.64% or 403,955 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 760,339 shares. Jnba holds 16 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares High Di (HDV) by 35,849 shares to 37,464 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Bios (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 297,208 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.35% or 12,300 shares. Sterling Inv owns 0.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,117 shares. Moreover, Cibc Natl Bank Usa has 0.27% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Salem Investment Counselors holds 1.56% or 213,573 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 0.45% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 170,116 shares. Amica Retiree Med, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,824 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gradient Ltd Company reported 123,571 shares. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx stated it has 7.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lincluden Mngmt accumulated 49,619 shares. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alps Advsrs reported 7,798 shares. Acr Alpine Research Ltd Liability Corp holds 82.57M shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

