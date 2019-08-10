Gendell Jeffrey L Increased Its Entegra Finl (ENFC) Holding by $440,000; As Carters (CRI) Market Valuation Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Its Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 1983.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 204,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 214,495 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.62 million, up from 10,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 495,541 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 02/05/2018 – Carter’s Recalls Children’s Cardigan Sets Due to Choking Hazard; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% . The institutional investor held 54,145 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 11,385 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC)

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 57,993 shares to 801,739 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

