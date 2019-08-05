Gendell Jeffrey L Increased Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Position by $7.05 Million; Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Its Holding by $479,906 as Market Value Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 77.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 60,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 138,280 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 77,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 42,894 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 69,405 shares to 71,836 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,786 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 21,536 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK).

