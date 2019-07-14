Gendell Jeffrey L Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $18.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Kcap Finl (KCAP) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Decreased Stake by $395,268

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 140.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 680,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, up from 483,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 29.63 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Kcap Finl Inc (KCAP) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 131,756 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522,000, down from 276,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Kcap Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 21,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).