Gendell Jeffrey L Holding in Ameriserv Finl (ASRV) Boosted by $417,692 as Stock Value Rose; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (ASRV) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 104,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 545,028 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 440,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Ameriserv Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 860 shares traded. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 48,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 130,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 2.14M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 07/03/2018 – Power Solutions International Features Alternative-Fuel GM Vehicles at 2018 Work Truck Show; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 16/04/2018 – GM SAID TO BAN BUSINESS TRIPS TO SOUTH KOREA: NIKKEI; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: THERE’S TENSION IN GM-KDB DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS AS GM FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE SOME INTERNAL MATTERS; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENT TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 09/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "AmeriServ Financial, Inc. Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Webcast – PR Newswire" on April 18, 2017, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: "AmeriServ Financial Reports Increased Earnings For 3Q And Year To Date – Insurance News Net" published on October 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "AmeriServ Financial declares $0.025 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 13, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com's news article titled: "AmeriServ Financial Reports Increased Earnings For 4Q And 2018 – Insurance News Net" with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 6.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,102 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St." on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "GM Announces 2019 Q2 Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire" published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why General Motors Stock Lost 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool" on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: "94% of Mexican Auto Exports Find Homes North of the Border – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "US Auto Sales Still Lagging, Carmakers Still Hopeful – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: July 03, 2019.