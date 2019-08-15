Gendell Jeffrey L Has Raised Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) Stake; Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)’s Sentiment Is 2.67

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 24 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold equity positions in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.91 million shares, up from 2.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 16 New Position: 8.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) stake by 16.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired 41,337 shares as Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI)’s stock declined 9.36%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 296,082 shares with $2.81 million value, up from 254,745 last quarter. Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md now has $101.43 million valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 1,223 shares traded. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY EFFICIENCIES: FORECAST AMP6 TOTEX EFFICIENCIES 3 INCREASED FROM £770 MLN TO £870 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent Raises Final Dividend to 51.92P; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC SVT.L FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS ROSE 3.4 PCT TO 1.694 BLN STG; 12/04/2018 – SEVERN TRENT: WATER SUPPLY INTERRUPTIONS IN ELLESMERE/OSWESTRY; 23/04/2018 – Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth; 23/05/2018 – UK’s Severn Trent posts 4 pct rise in FY profit; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY CUSTOMER ODIS : STRONG SERVICE DELIVERY EARNING A NET OUTPERFORMANCE PAYMENT OF £80 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP UNDERLYING PBIT OF £541 MLN, UP £21 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC SVT.L TOTAL DIV 86.55 PENCE/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Severn Trent Sells Land Site for GBP21.8 Mln

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold SVBI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.31 million shares or 9.36% less from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 17,007 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings accumulated 0% or 20,603 shares. Renaissance Lc has 24,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 4,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kessler Investment Group Lc has invested 0.15% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 84,141 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for 296,082 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI). Northern Trust reported 0% stake. Us Savings Bank De owns 2,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 52,737 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors holds 0% or 15,536 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Co accumulated 1.00M shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 3,000 shares to 13,500 valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (Call) stake by 40,400 shares and now owns 120,000 shares. Ies Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces a 38% Increase in First Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Severn Bank Appoints Erik M. Chick Chief Lending Officer – PRNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “One U.S. Community Bank Aggressively Pursuing The Cannabis Sector – Should Enjoy Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $264.08 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 15.72 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in municipal bonds.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SolarWinds Comes to Atlanta for its Second Empower MSP Customer Conference of the Year – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.