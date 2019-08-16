Gendell Jeffrey L Has Raised Position in Citigroup (C) by $21.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Mitchell Capital Management Co Maintains Stake in Eog Resources (EOG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 103.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 7,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.64 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 186.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 523,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58M, up from 182,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.41. About 11.97 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research has invested 0.35% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moors Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,732 shares. Monetary Grp accumulated 14,257 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Trust Investment Advsr accumulated 4,665 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.22% or 7,058 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 1,296 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 20,086 shares. 42,261 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Stralem invested in 58,350 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cornerstone Inc owns 40,407 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 19,319 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.31% or 213,327 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 6,045 shares to 45,649 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,421 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call) by 40,400 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.6% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 742,048 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co. 377 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Management. Tdam Usa reported 9,440 shares stake. Park Avenue Lc owns 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,439 shares. Oakworth reported 4,290 shares stake. M&R Cap Inc reported 47,235 shares. Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership reported 17,202 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 21,680 shares. Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited accumulated 643,653 shares. Of Vermont owns 17,367 shares. Duff And Phelps Management accumulated 0.02% or 25,431 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,252 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd owns 1.23M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 370,290 shares.