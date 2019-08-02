Gendell Jeffrey L Has Raised Its Citigroup (C) Position; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Cut Pfizer (PFE) Position by $305,802; Share Value Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 24.73M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 17/05/2018 – FOCUS-Takeda CEO prescribes surgical R&D cuts after $62 bln Shire deal; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Says FDA Panel Votes In Favor of Expanding Use of Xeljanz; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 186.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 523,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58 million, up from 182,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 13.90M shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher has invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Retiree Trust owns 0.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 25,799 shares. Private Tru Na has 162,545 shares. Sei Invs owns 1.65M shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability owns 42,587 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 144,300 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability owns 6,500 shares. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.37M shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 19,081 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 56.74 million are held by Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 109,067 shares. 18,242 were reported by Pictet North America Advsrs Sa. First City Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Covington Cap Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares to 13,935 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 29,788 shares. Bsw Wealth, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,118 shares. Sound Shore Incorporated Ct invested in 4.31% or 3.60 million shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,661 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.84% or 119,855 shares in its portfolio. 71,323 are owned by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Llc. Credit Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 42,000 shares. S&Co reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.82% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 3,765 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Becker Cap Mgmt reported 703,406 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 36,539 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,438 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 17,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,567 shares, and cut its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc.