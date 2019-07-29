Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lowered Position in Winnebago Inds (WGO) by $7.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Hood River Capital Management Trimmed Its Vicor (VICR) Position by $4.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 133,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 473,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.65% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 674,491 shares traded or 302.18% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 225,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 465,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 313,533 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,200 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,674 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 210 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership owns 18,711 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 632 shares. Moreover, Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Company has 1.17% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 110,675 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 48,705 shares. State Street Corp holds 482,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. Principal Group Inc owns 130,331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,991 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.74% or 10,224 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 52,718 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,632 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 84,667 shares to 290,356 shares, valued at $32.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 148,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64M for 54.52 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 165,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 14,419 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 91,154 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.01% or 10,002 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 97,467 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 525 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,470 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 30,400 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 484 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Us State Bank De holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 2,939 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 17,000 are owned by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. On Wednesday, March 27 the insider Happe Michael J bought $102,163.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72 million for 8.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.