Gendell Jeffrey L Has Lifted Stake in Ameriserv Finl (ASRV) by $417,692; Ranger Investment Management LP Raised Its Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Holding by $456,426

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (ASRV) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 104,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% . The institutional investor held 545,028 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 440,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Ameriserv Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $4.141. About 4,577 shares traded. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) has declined 6.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 25,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 242,069 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 216,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Covenant Transportation Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.01M market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 31,830 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 16/05/2018 – PREMIER OIL PLC PMO.L – ANTICIPATES COVENANT LEVERAGE RATIO FALLING TO 3X EBITDA BY YEAR END, AND REDUCING FURTHER IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – YUMA ENERGY – AT MARCH 31, CO NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ITS TOTAL DEBT TO EBITDAX COVENANT FOR TRAILING FOUR QUARTER PERIOD UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – SoftBank Bond Covenant Change Plan May Be Step to Ensure IPO; 19/04/2018 – CHEROKEE- ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL VIOLATE THE LIQUIDITY COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT WITHIN THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP – LIKELY THAT CO IN BREACH OF LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT AND FIXED COVER CHARGE RATIO COVENANT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 29 JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Covenant Transportation 1Q Rev $173.6M; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 04/04/2018 – CORRECT: Flakt Woods Said to Seek Consent for Covenant Waiver; 09/05/2018 – `Covenant-lite’ loans are not necessarily riskier; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves In February

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $75,000 activity.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 292,932 shares to 406,730 shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 64,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,394 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trucking Stock Prices Have Plummeted; Upcoming Earnings Will Show Whether That Was Justified – Benzinga” on January 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Another Truckload Carrier Announces Earnings Warning – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) – Covenant Looking For More “Predictability” In Its Operations – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FEMA Contractor Lipsey Logistics CEO Arrested For Cocaine Distribution That Includes Kids – Benzinga” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 40,385 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd owns 212,372 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 100,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Delphi Mgmt Ma has 0.43% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 24,354 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 19,005 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,568 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 23,551 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 134,028 shares. 15,071 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. 21,803 are held by Voya Ltd Liability Com. Prescott Management Lc accumulated 26,364 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4,148 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold ASRV shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 5.55 million shares or 4.18% more from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Capital Inc has invested 3.64% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com reported 49,448 shares. Schulhoff & Communication owns 18,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV). Gendell Jeffrey L stated it has 545,028 shares. Northern reported 39,168 shares stake. 100,000 are held by Lesa Sroufe. Pinnacle Limited Co holds 180,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0% invested in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) for 19,955 shares. 35,641 are owned by Zpr Invest Management. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 35,833 shares. Blackrock stated it has 220,860 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 464 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 0% or 2,151 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV).

More notable recent AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmeriServ Financial declares $0.025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bufab Group: Interim report January â€“ June 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Gained 36% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc by 218,732 shares to 12.10M shares, valued at $215.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).