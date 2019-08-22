Gendell Jeffrey L Has Increased Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) Stake By $372,033; Shorts at PALFINGER AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (PLFRF) Lowered By 50%

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI) stake by 16.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired 41,337 shares as Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (SVBI)’s stock declined 9.36%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 296,082 shares with $2.81 million value, up from 254,745 last quarter. Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md now has $101.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 5,256 shares traded. Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) has declined 2.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SVBI News: 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent defies criticism with inflation-beating dividend; 23/05/2018 – Severn out of 10; 23/05/2018 – Severn Trent FY18 Reported PBIT down 1.5% to GBP528M; 23/04/2018 – Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Significant Year-Over-Year Earnings Growth; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY EFFICIENCIES: FORECAST AMP6 TOTEX EFFICIENCIES 3 INCREASED FROM £770 MLN TO £870 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zone for Fireworks Display; Severn River, Sherwood Forest, MD; 25/05/2018 – Severn Trent’s tap runneth over; 21/04/2018 – DJ Severn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVBI); 29/05/2018 – Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend; 23/05/2018 – SEVERN TRENT PLC – FY GROUP UNDERLYING PBIT OF £541 MLN, UP £21 MLN

PALFINGER AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. PLFRF’s SI was 1,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 2,400 shares previously. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Palfinger AG produces and sells lifting solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, marine cranes, davit systems, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck bodies, roap access professionals, railway systems, and truck mounted forklifts, as well as attachments and equipment for cranes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides its services and products for applications in construction, transport logistics, emergency service organizations, power supply, forestry, agriculture, landscaping/gardening, food and beverage logistics, municipalities, disposal, waterways and shipping, leasing and rental, rail traffic, seafaring, navy/marine, fisheries, gas and oil, events, mining, and research industries, as well as inspection/service/cleaning of structures, buildings, and large machinery; and transportation for the disabled.

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Cit Group Inc (Call) stake by 40,400 shares to 120,000 valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) stake by 225,832 shares and now owns 240,000 shares. Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) was reduced too.