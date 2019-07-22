Gendell Jeffrey L Has Decreased Stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by $1.65 Million; Oracle Investment Management Increased Its Quidel (QDEL) Position

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 100,310 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 1.44 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 19/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280576 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,416 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 55,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.05% or 10,353 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Com L L C accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 19,682 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited holds 0.17% or 6,033 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership has invested 5.27% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 7,413 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 247,738 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 50,580 shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.93 million for 11.91 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) by 197,000 shares to 505,000 shares, valued at $31.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 41,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,082 shares, and has risen its stake in First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC).

