Gendell Jeffrey L Has Decreased Lsb Inds (LXU) Position; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO)’s stock rose 28.26%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 500,000 shares with $14.21M value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) now has $7.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 1.95 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) stake by 7.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 184,041 shares as Lsb Inds Inc (LXU)’s stock declined 31.32%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2.26 million shares with $14.09 million value, down from 2.44 million last quarter. Lsb Inds Inc now has $102.13M valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 114,408 shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 9.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC’; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Conference May 10; 19/04/2018 – DJ LSB Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXU); 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades LSB Industries To ‘CCC+’; Debt Rtgs Raised; 23/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES SAYS 89.97% OF NOTES TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PRICING OF $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF SR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 18,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 49,306 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 7,989 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 34,181 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0% or 13,888 shares. Everence Management owns 20,620 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 37,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 77,198 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 5,500 shares. Teton Advsr reported 81,650 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 17,217 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 444,666 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 200 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 103,800 shares to 160,544 valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 340,800 shares and now owns 523,543 shares. Contura Energy Inc was raised too.

Analysts await LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 92.91% or $1.18 from last year’s $-1.27 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by LSB Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Ltd Partnership owns 358,175 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 83,667 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 100,000 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc holds 972,406 shares. 440,520 are owned by Seatown Pte Limited. 7.51M are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% or 86,130 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 176,000 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Company. Carmignac Gestion holds 469,237 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. American International Group reported 5,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 2,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Among 3 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley.