Gendell Jeffrey L Has Decreased Its Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Holding by $401,718; Stock Price Rose; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Barr E S & Co Has Raised Holding

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $121.3. About 169,849 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 17,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,567 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 213,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 5,458 shares traded. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) has risen 28.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Co accumulated 2,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Prns Lc reported 3,335 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 6,342 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd stated it has 2,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiera Corporation holds 254,185 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 12,975 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited holds 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 167,538 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 18,561 shares. 117,632 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 1,588 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 87,976 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company holds 0.01% or 4,903 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,281 shares to 122,428 shares, valued at $20.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 21,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,382 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).