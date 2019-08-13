Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut Stake in Louisiana Pac (LPX) by $516,864 as Market Value Rose; Schulhoff & Co Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) Raised by $1.93 Million as Shares Rose

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 21,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 96,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 2.10M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 18,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 267,554 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84 million, up from 248,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 1,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 9,982 shares. Citigroup reported 235,937 shares stake. Us Bank & Trust De holds 5,466 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 315,633 shares. 3.79M are owned by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Macquarie Group reported 2.02 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Capital Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,835 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 4.17% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 894,810 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 392,844 shares stake. Element Capital Limited Liability reported 14,308 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 109,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,700 shares to 454,852 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial Svcs Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,970 shares. Dynamic Mngmt holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,640 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Cap Invest Counsel Inc has 1.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pacific Glob Communications, California-based fund reported 87,519 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 76 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,264 shares. Martin Currie Ltd owns 194,779 shares. Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 150,067 shares. Private Tru Company Na holds 1.34% or 62,045 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,762 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.22 million shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Limited Co stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

