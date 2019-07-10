Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Position as Share Price Declined; Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Market Valuation Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 21,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 96,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.19. About 1.40 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.76 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $39.50 million for 20.46 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Carroll Associate invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 56,310 shares. 614,484 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America De. 28,865 were accumulated by Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 191,893 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Victory Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1.42M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 1.82M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 73,901 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co reported 162,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Common Retirement Fund reported 144,935 shares stake. Oakbrook Lc has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 9,550 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 207,080 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 104,423 shares to 545,028 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.97 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Inv Llc invested 0.75% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.06% or 1.27M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 45,330 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.03% or 226,266 shares. Davenport Lc holds 0.42% or 318,401 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7 shares. Jackson Square Lc, California-based fund reported 6.60 million shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 30,715 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.01 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Com reported 45,031 shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership owns 1.76M shares. Ameritas invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wetherby Asset Management owns 4,891 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.