Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Holding; Gagnon Securities Lifted By $2.39 Million Its Castlight Health (CSLT) Holding

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 21,536 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 75,000 shares with $1.83 million value, down from 96,536 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.05M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc increased Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) stake by 40.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gagnon Securities Llc acquired 796,659 shares as Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)’s stock declined 56.84%. The Gagnon Securities Llc holds 2.77M shares with $10.40 million value, up from 1.98 million last quarter. Castlight Health Inc now has $206.26 million valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 110,569 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Castlight Health Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSLT); 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 50,728 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Cortina Asset Llc reported 2.00 million shares. Redmile Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 10,229 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,454 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 237,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 120,231 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 17,877 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Allen Operations Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 157,372 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,871 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 1.11M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 45,823 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 60,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 144,935 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company reported 9,247 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 128,434 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 9,982 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.22% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 182,794 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Riverhead Limited Liability holds 15,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Laurion LP has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 257,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 25,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 257,407 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 311,312 shares.

