Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut By $331,209 Its Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Holding; Intuit Inc. (INTU) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $225 lowest target. $255.18’s average target is -5.80% below currents $270.9 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) latest ratings:

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) stake by 13.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI)’s stock rose 9.21%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 73,735 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 85,156 last quarter. Universal Fst Prods Inc now has $2.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 186,354 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24 million for 13.06 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) stake by 24,442 shares to 61,643 valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc (Call) stake by 197,000 shares and now owns 505,000 shares. First Utd Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.92% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $270.9. About 717,528 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $70.23 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 49.46 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

