Gendell Jeffrey L Decreased Stake in Lsb Inds (LXU) by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake Has Boosted by Cortland Advisers Llc

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 174,074 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 184,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Lsb Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 846 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 23/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES SAYS 89.97% OF NOTES TENDERED; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 M Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades LSB Industries To ‘CCC+’; Debt Rtgs Raised; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 RATING TO LSB’S NEW NOTES; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 05/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Provides 2018 First Quarter Outlook; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,493 are owned by Capital Counsel Incorporated. 6,790 were reported by North Mngmt Corporation. Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 96 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 0.32% or 18,814 shares. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% or 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sasco Ct invested 4.56% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dearborn Prtn Limited Co owns 5,528 shares. Smith Moore & Co holds 0.24% or 13,003 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 13,116 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 709,362 shares. Sky Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,543 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has 44,921 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested in 164,368 shares or 0% of the stock. 33,598 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 7,426 shares. State Street accumulated 546,554 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Interest holds 0% or 16,174 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 19,990 shares. 200 are owned by Group One Trading Ltd Partnership. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,306 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 119 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $245,029 activity. Another trade for 19,300 shares valued at $99,202 was bought by BEHRMAN MARK T. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $42,100 was bought by White Lynn F.