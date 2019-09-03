Gendell Jeffrey L Decreased Owens Corning New (OC) Stake by $1.65 Million; Valuation Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Position in Anheuser (BUD) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 35,362 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 49,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 436,883 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 946,472 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC)

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 55,656 shares to 400,638 shares, valued at $23.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 98,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pictet Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 89,200 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co owns 16,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 191,431 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 261,560 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 35 shares. State Street Corporation holds 3.18M shares. Qs Llc holds 0% or 2,001 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 36,708 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Nordea Invest Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 7,666 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.88B for 15.63 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 245,158 shares to 749,961 shares, valued at $57.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 34,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

