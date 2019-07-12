Gendell Jeffrey L Cut Whirlpool (WHR) Position by $396,000; Market Valuation Declined; Tt International Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 642,693 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN

Tt International increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 210.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 70,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,228 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 33,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42,057 shares to 48,227 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 13,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,751 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Com Tn accumulated 14,246 shares. Blue Chip Prtn holds 1,243 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Steers Inc holds 10,267 shares. 42,008 are owned by Hills State Bank Tru. Whalerock Point Ltd Co stated it has 14,668 shares. Moreover, Community Bancorporation Of Raymore has 0.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,282 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Tru Corp holds 25.21 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc holds 47,344 shares. Neumann Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 5,314 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has 83,332 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 304,285 shares. 17,277 were reported by Fairfield Bush Com. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hulu’s Original Content Will Get a Big Boost Under Disney – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Companies Apple Should Consider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney Will Crush Netflix And Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $451.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Am Staying Away From Whirlpool – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool sets out long-term goals – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Whirlpool Spins Back After Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Weak Guidance – Benzinga” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisors Ok invested in 0.3% or 20,850 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 2,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 15,919 shares. Brandywine Investment Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ameritas Prtn Incorporated owns 1,254 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,359 shares. Mngmt Associates holds 2,400 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 58 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Korea-based Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Regentatlantic Llc owns 1,773 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 131,570 shares.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 340,800 shares to 523,543 shares, valued at $32.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 60,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).