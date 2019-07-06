Gendell Jeffrey L Continues to Hold Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL); Ironwood Investment Counsel Position in Ibm (IBM) Lifted by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 98,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 243,132 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 145,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 3.23M shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 16/03/2018 – United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES SAYS HAS REACHED ‘RESOLUTION’ WITH OWNERS OF PUPPY THAT DIED IN PLANE’S OVERHEAD BIN; 03/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings In CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Names Josh Earnest Chief Communications Officer; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS IT WILL OPERATE A NORMAL SCHEDULE THURSDAY; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 18/05/2018 – Airbus loses ground in bid to sell jets to United

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (NYSE:WGO) by 225,832 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,053 shares. 15.62M are held by Par Cap Mgmt Inc. Grp One Trading Lp owns 7,186 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 36,491 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Finance Gru accumulated 3,225 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 940,639 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.1% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Conning Inc reported 4,010 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Com holds 143,023 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Kemnay Advisory Ser stated it has 13,756 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 4,962 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 13 shares. Petrus Trust Com Lta has invested 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 94,244 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares to 131,771 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Gru Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,550 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Counsel Ltd New York has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,148 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,707 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon accumulated 13.17 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Nottingham reported 2,897 shares. Boston Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 128,604 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1,824 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charter holds 74,176 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,100 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Glenview Retail Bank Dept invested in 5,515 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

