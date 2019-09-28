Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Farm & Construction Machinery company, Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Gencor Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.22% of all Farm & Construction Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gencor Industries Inc. has 3.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries Inc. 77,083,333.33% 9.90% 9.30% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries Inc. 8.88M 12 13.29 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Gencor Industries Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.67 3.17 2.56

The rivals have a potential upside of 43.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gencor Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gencor Industries Inc. -2.74% -2.82% 7.68% -8.2% -14.65% 16.32% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Gencor Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Gencor Industries Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Gencor Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18 and a Quick Ratio of 15.6. Competitively, Gencor Industries Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.68 and has 2.47 Quick Ratio. Gencor Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gencor Industries Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Gencor Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gencor Industries Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.30 which is 30.08% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gencor Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gencor Industries Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Gencor Industries Inc.

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels, and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; soil remediation machines; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; and specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.