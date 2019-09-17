Gencor Inds Com (GENC) Market Value Rose While Perritt Capital Management Has Raised Position; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased by $1.31 Million Its Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gencor Inds Inc Com (GENC) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 24,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 74,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gencor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 1,696 shares traded. Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) has declined 14.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GENC News: 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Industries 2Q Rev $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Gencor Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Gencor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GENC); 03/05/2018 – GENCOR INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG WAS $45.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $42.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 26,070 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 22,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $384.03. About 2.66M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 575 shares to 275 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,033 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Permanens Capital LP invested in 50 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 3.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scopus Asset Mngmt LP owns 101,500 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability holds 53,098 shares. Eaton Vance holds 1.08% or 1.22M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 1,622 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 135,350 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo stated it has 137,990 shares. 7,109 are owned by Scott & Selber Inc. Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 610 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 1.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 202,974 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 18,926 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Ameriprise has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greystone Managed Invs accumulated 23,814 shares.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 12,493 shares to 31,639 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,723 shares, and cut its stake in Globalscape Inc (NYSEMKT:GSB).