Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 0.88 N/A 0.36 27.02 Seaspan Corporation 9 1.87 N/A 2.22 4.58

In table 1 we can see Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Seaspan Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seaspan Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Seaspan Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Seaspan Corporation on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Seaspan Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Seaspan Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Seaspan Corporation 2 3 0 2.60

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s upside potential is 115.63% at a $17.38 consensus price target. On the other hand, Seaspan Corporation’s potential downside is -18.00% and its consensus price target is $8.2. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is looking more favorable than Seaspan Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 47% of Seaspan Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation has 29.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was less bullish than Seaspan Corporation.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on 8 of the 12 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.