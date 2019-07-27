Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are two firms in the Shipping that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.08 N/A -1.07 0.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.79 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.64 beta indicates that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -1.05 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. Its rival Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 74.15% and an $17.38 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 0.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers Inc. has 81.86% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -0.84% -15.71% 15.77% -46.85% -3.11% 18.33%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has weaker performance than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.