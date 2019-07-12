Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

We are comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.16 N/A -1.07 0.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.45 N/A 0.58 9.12

Table 1 highlights Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 5.6% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.64. From a competition point of view, Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1.94 beta which is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. Its rival Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is $17.38, with potential upside of 61.98%. On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s potential upside is 27.69% and its average price target is $8.3. The information presented earlier suggests that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited looks more robust than Golden Ocean Group Limited as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 27.4% respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 5.6% are Golden Ocean Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.86% -2.94% -1.31% -25.39% -40.09% -14.12%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 9.25% stronger performance while Golden Ocean Group Limited has -14.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group Limited beats on 6 of the 10 factors Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.