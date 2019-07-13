Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.18 N/A -1.07 0.00 Golden Ocean Group Limited 5 1.47 N/A 0.58 9.12

Table 1 highlights Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Golden Ocean Group Limited 0.00% 5.6% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Golden Ocean Group Limited which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75 Golden Ocean Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$17.38 is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 59.30%. Competitively Golden Ocean Group Limited has an average target price of $8.3, with potential upside of 27.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited looks more robust than Golden Ocean Group Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Golden Ocean Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.6% of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25% Golden Ocean Group Limited -4.86% -2.94% -1.31% -25.39% -40.09% -14.12%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has 9.25% stronger performance while Golden Ocean Group Limited has -14.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Golden Ocean Group Limited beats Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.