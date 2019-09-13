Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) and Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.17 N/A 0.36 27.02 Dorian LPG Ltd. 8 3.02 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Dorian LPG Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Dorian LPG Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9% Dorian LPG Ltd. 0.00% -5.5% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dorian LPG Ltd. are 1 and 1 respectively. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dorian LPG Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Dorian LPG Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Dorian LPG Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Dorian LPG Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 43.13% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited and Dorian LPG Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 57.2%. 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dorian LPG Ltd. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93% Dorian LPG Ltd. -2.14% 0.77% 14.66% 68.2% 6.52% 56.95%

For the past year Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has weaker performance than Dorian LPG Ltd.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dorian LPG Ltd.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the transportation of LPG. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. Dorian LPG Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.