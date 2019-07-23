Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Reaches $10.70 After 7.00% Down Move; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shorts Decreased By 15.31%

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 193,255 shares traded. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has declined 51.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 29/03/2018 – Strategic Value Partners: SVP’s John Brantl to Resign From Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd.’s Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61, EST. EPS 1C; 29/03/2018 – SVP: Intends to Designate Daniel Han to Replace Brantl on Genco’s Board; 02/04/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Appoints Commercial Director, Minor Bulk, Europe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNK); 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING – PROCEEDS FROM NEW CREDIT FACILITY TO BE USED TO REFINANCE ALL EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES INTO 1 FACILITY, PAY DOWN DEBT ON OLDEST 7 VESSELS; 06/03/2018 Genco Shipping to Acquire Bulk Carriers to Meet Demand GrowthThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $445.73 million company. It was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $9.95 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GNK worth $31.20M less.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) had a decrease of 15.31% in short interest. GWRE’s SI was 4.35M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.31% from 5.14M shares previously. With 703,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s short sellers to cover GWRE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 271,574 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform

Among 4 analysts covering Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Genco Shipping had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $445.73 million. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It has a 29.16 P/E ratio. The firm charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Analysts await Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 510.00% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Genco Shipping & Trading Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity. Ryu Marcus also sold $1.76M worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 142.66 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.