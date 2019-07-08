Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Reaches $10.21 After 9.00% Up Move; Benefitfocus (BNFT) Shorts Down By 4.37%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) had a decrease of 4.37% in short interest. BNFT’s SI was 2.85M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.37% from 2.98 million shares previously. With 287,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s short sellers to cover BNFT’s short positions. The SI to Benefitfocus Inc’s float is 12.17%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 237,285 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 5.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 29/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT), And Others; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 09/05/2018 – Three-quarters of millennials eligible for a health savings account have enrolled in one, according to Benefitfocus; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Rev $55.5M-$57.5M; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 14/03/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS INC BNFT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $250 MLN TO $258 MLN; 14/03/2018 Benefitfocus 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 18/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 295,948 shares traded or 43.93% up from the average. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has declined 51.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GNK News: 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $57.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNK); 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.61, EST. EPS 1C; 08/05/2018 – Genco Shipping & Trading 1Q Loss $55.8M; 06/03/2018 Genco Shipping to Acquire Bulk Carriers to Meet Demand Growth; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 29/03/2018 – Strategic Value Partners: SVP’s John Brantl to Resign From Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd.’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 26, JOHN BRANTL, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF SVP, INTENDS TO RESIGN FROM GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING’S BOARD – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Genco Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – ENTERED INTO A COMMITMENT LETTER FOR A FIVE-YEAR $460 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITYThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $425.32 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $11.13 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GNK worth $38.28 million more.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $152.34 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $13,453 was made by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, January 18. On Tuesday, March 5 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold $152.33 million worth of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) or 3.25 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Benefitfocus had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BNFT in report on Friday, February 1 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) rating on Friday, March 15. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $60 target.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. The company has market cap of $830.18 million. It operates through Employer and Carrier divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Benefitfocus, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.26 million shares or 15.52% more from 27.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 35,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). 77,442 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.13% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 1.31M shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.08% or 33,800 shares in its portfolio. Timpani Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 24,953 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 708,931 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 38 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Selz Capital Llc invested 0.51% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,527 shares. Advisory Service Networks Llc has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 18,583 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company has market cap of $425.32 million. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It has a 27.82 P/E ratio. The firm charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Analysts await Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 510.00% or $0.51 from last year’s $0.1 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Genco Shipping & Trading Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Genco Shipping had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Maxim Group. Noble Financial maintained Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Noble Financial has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital.

